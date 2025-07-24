Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 85,702 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,702 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.16% of CF Industries worth $21,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Wolfe Research lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:CF opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

