Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1,497.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $93.71 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

