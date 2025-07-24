374 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 374 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,516.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $62,221,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Crocs by 30,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 455,515 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 429,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 307,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $151.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.07 million. Crocs had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 43.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.