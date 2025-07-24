Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 7,386 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,266,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,141 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 47,940 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 188,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,910 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

