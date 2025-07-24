Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 61,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6%

MO opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

