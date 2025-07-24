IMA Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,319 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 104.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,973 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

