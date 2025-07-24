Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 262,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,074,000 after buying an additional 61,414 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 227,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,095,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,302,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 142,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTHR opened at $280.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.30. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.11 and a fifty-two week high of $280.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.7666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

