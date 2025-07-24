Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,229 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,859 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TJX opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.