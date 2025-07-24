IMA Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 175.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL opened at $931.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,124.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,253.10. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $736.75 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%. The company had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

