Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 19,577 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 21,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.68 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

