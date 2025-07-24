IMA Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $71.84.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

