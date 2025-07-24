963 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Purchased by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,695,000 after purchasing an additional 528,305 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 318,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after buying an additional 239,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after acquiring an additional 162,460 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 757,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,312,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Helen of Troy

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Tracy Scheuerman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,115.33. This represents a 43.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Grass purchased 10,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 135,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,460.04. This trade represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $425,948. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $29.00 price objective on Helen of Troy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ HELE opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $560.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.50). Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

