BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Hovde Group Analyst Says

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Hovde Group from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.86. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $121.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.21. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,531,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,808,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 579,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 165,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.