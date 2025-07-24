ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at UBS Group

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.04.

Get ARM alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $159.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a PE ratio of 212.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 4.19. ARM has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $182.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.85.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ARM by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.