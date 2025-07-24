Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $200.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

