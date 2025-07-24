Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Landstar System by 58.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $138.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average is $148.34. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.99 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $154.00 price objective on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.31.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

