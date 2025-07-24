Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 172.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $1,123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.26. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.71 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 6.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

