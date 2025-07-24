Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $217,050.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Casper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Mark Casper sold 626 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.8%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.27. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of -128.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,389,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

