John Fesko Sells 1,438 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $225,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,123,373.15. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Fesko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, July 21st, John Fesko sold 339 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $47,219.31.

Natera Stock Down 1.5%

Natera stock opened at $137.82 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 117.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.