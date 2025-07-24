Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 14,040 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.48. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $27.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $146,199.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,172.44. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.