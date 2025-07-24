What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Comerica Q3 Earnings?

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. Comerica has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 64.1% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

