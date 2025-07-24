Triumph Capital Management Has $328,000 Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5,863.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $951.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

