IMA Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJU opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.1441 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

