Triumph Capital Management Sells 350 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,760,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 146,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.