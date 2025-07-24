IMA Advisory Services Inc. Buys 49 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after buying an additional 896,836 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,278,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after buying an additional 471,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,408,000 after buying an additional 384,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $312.18 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $217.52 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

