Triumph Capital Management Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 102,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 98,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $78.86.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.