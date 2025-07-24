IMA Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,819 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 50.30% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

