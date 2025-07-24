2,992 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VTEB stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.