SNDL (SNDL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect SNDL to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $231.50 million for the quarter.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. On average, analysts expect SNDL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNDL opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $420.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.40. SNDL has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SNDL stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SNDL Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNDL Free Report ) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,004 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of SNDL worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

