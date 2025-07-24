Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

