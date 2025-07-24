Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,136 Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cavco Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $419.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.28 and a 1 year high of $549.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
