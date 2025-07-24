Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

