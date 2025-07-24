Mount Lucas Management LP Buys New Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $134.20 on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $134.26. The company has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.29 and a 200 day moving average of $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.