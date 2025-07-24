Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,436 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,765,148,000 after buying an additional 3,149,934 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after buying an additional 2,277,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,032,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 245,624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,809,265 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $421,834,000 after buying an additional 1,030,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,834,195 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $361,428,000 after buying an additional 386,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,809.51. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $6,694,013.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,700.92. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,222 shares of company stock valued at $25,143,522. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

