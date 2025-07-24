Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 464.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at $200,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, NDVR Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sylvamo Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $98.02.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLVM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

