Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 24,855 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $343,007,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 730.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,829,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after buying an additional 1,609,232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $30,935,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $23,582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,094,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after buying an additional 784,955 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

