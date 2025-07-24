Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,675 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.