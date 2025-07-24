Insider Buying: Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Buys 22,727 Shares of Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Phatak purchased 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £17,499.79 ($23,776.89).

Coats Group Stock Performance

LON:COA opened at GBX 75 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.23. Coats Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.80 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.20 ($1.42). The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on COA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.49) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.70) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

About Coats Group

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.

