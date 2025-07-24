Insider Buying: Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Buys £24,999.59 in Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 32,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £24,999.59 ($33,966.83).

Coats Group Price Performance

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 75 ($1.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Coats Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.80 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.20 ($1.42). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.49) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.

