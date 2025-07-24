Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 350 ($4.76) price target on the stock.

Midwich Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LON MIDW opened at GBX 218 ($2.96) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of £219.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.66. Midwich Group has a 1 year low of GBX 164.51 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 365 ($4.96).

About Midwich Group

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

