Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.59) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.66) to GBX 1,200 ($16.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,343.50 ($18.25) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,118.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 987.79. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 555.61 ($7.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,360.72 ($18.49).

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX (14.80) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter. Burberry Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burberry Group will post 32.6294821 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Kate Ferry purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.95) per share, for a total transaction of £35,508 ($48,244.57). Also, insider Joshua Schulman bought 29,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,069 ($14.52) per share, for a total transaction of £317,963.36 ($432,015.43). 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

