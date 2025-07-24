Flagstar Financial (FLG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $524.33 million for the quarter.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Flagstar Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLG opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Flagstar Financial has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,754,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLG. Wall Street Zen lowered Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 target price on Flagstar Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flagstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

