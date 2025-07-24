Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £148.68 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 826 ($11.22) per share, for a total transaction of £148.68 ($202.01).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Andrew Livingston acquired 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 838 ($11.39) per share, for a total transaction of £142.46 ($193.56).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 0.2%

LON HWDN opened at GBX 835.50 ($11.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 647.10 ($8.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 982.50 ($13.35). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 846.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 795.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 824 ($11.20) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

