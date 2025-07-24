Insider Selling: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Hugo Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 950 ($12.91), for a total value of £47,500 ($64,538.04).
Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance
Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 955.21 ($12.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 650.50 ($8.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 975 ($13.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 917.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 820.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 958 ($13.02) to GBX 1,001 ($13.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small
and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the
London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.
