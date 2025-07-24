Insider Buying: Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Acquires £99,999.90 in Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider David Gosnell purchased 129,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,999.90 ($135,869.43).

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:COA opened at GBX 75 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Coats Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.80 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.42). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COA. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.49) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.70) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.

