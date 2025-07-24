Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$181.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$167.00 to C$181.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$115.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.50.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$161.72 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$71.79 and a 52-week high of C$169.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.00, for a total transaction of C$570,000.00. Also, Director Eric Martel sold 34,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total value of C$3,638,204.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,838 shares of company stock worth $12,420,520. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

