CIBC Lowers CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$180.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$183.00 to C$180.00 in a research note published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIB.A. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CGI from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on CGI from C$183.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CGI from C$190.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on CGI from C$192.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$175.62.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$139.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$144.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. CGI has a 52-week low of C$132.09 and a 52-week high of C$175.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

