Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SKE. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Skeena Resources stock opened at C$22.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.65. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$23.62.

In other Skeena Resources news, Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.29, for a total value of C$301,847.70. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 36,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.55, for a total transaction of C$635,206.34. Insiders sold 105,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

