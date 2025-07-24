Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 435

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 425 ($5.77) to GBX 435 ($5.91) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.0%

LON:RTO opened at GBX 367.20 ($4.99) on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 306 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 502.40 ($6.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 351.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.37. The company has a market cap of £9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Rentokil Initial

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 3,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £12,520.17 ($17,011.10). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

