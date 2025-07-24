Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$1.80 target price on the stock.

Emerita Resources Trading Down 5.0%

Emerita Resources stock opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. Emerita Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$340.13 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 4.95.

Get Emerita Resources alerts:

About Emerita Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.