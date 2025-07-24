Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$1.80 target price on the stock.
Emerita Resources Trading Down 5.0%
Emerita Resources stock opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. Emerita Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$340.13 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 4.95.
About Emerita Resources
